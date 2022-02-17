Maharashtra ranks third among states providing good healthcare; Central Government Report

Whether it is the corona pandemic or the issue of health services, election day in Maharashtra has always been in the headlines. On election days, the BJP criticizes Maharashtra for its corona and management of health services. The BJP's criticism of Maharashtra does not match the figures from the health ministry. Because according to the statistics from the Ministry of Health, Maharashtra is the third state in the country to provide better services than other states.

The NITI Aayog has also mentioned this in its report. According to these statistics, Kerala has the best healthcare services in the country. Andhra Pradesh is in second place, while Maharashtra is in third place. Uttar Pradesh is again said to be the region of best services. In fact, this state is at the bottom of the index list in the country. The NITI Aayog has given a score of 64.53 to Maharashtra, 74.65 to Kerala and 65.31 to Andhra Pradesh. As far as the private sector is concerned, Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur have the best healthcare services as compared to other districts in the state. Government health services are not up to standard in most districts of Maharashtra.