Maharashtra records 2,649 suspected heat stroke cases amid delayed monsoon

Due to the delayed arrival of the monsoon in Maharashtra, the state has experienced a notable increase in the number of suspected heat stroke cases, reaching a staggering count of 2,649. The public health department has released data indicating that the Vidarbha region, including Nagpur, has been severely affected by this surge.

In comparison to last year's June figures, which saw around 854 reported cases of suspected heat stroke, the current year has already witnessed a threefold surge in numbers, even before the month of June concludes. Government authorities attribute this significant rise to the delayed arrival of the monsoon season.

Out of the total registered cases, the highest number, 412, has been reported in Raigad district. Wardha follows closely behind with 334 cases, and Nagpur with 317 cases. Other affected districts include:

Chandrapur: 177 cases

Nandurbar: 173 cases

Latur: 169 cases

Mumbai: 155 cases

Thane: 153 cases

Aurangabad: 124 cases

Yavatmal: 97 cases

Nanded: 96 cases

Solapur: 91 cases

According to reports, a significant number of cases are originating from rural areas, primarily affecting farmers who are frequently exposed to the intense sun while working in open fields. This prolonged exposure puts them at a higher risk of experiencing heat strokes.