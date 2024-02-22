Maharashtra: Renovation Drive for Ministerial Bungalows Cost Over Rs 30 Crore, Demand for Inquiry
Mumbai: Many of the ministers in the Mahayuti government in the state had renovated their bungalows before settling in government bungalows. However, in the last five months, it has come to notice, that a total of Rs 30 crore has been spent on renovations.
The information was disclosed by V. L. Patil who has lodged a complaint with the secretary of the department seeking an inquiry into the matter. Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan and Secretary Sanjay Daspute could not be reached for comment when contacted.
"As many as 60 percent of the works taken up in the name of the minister bungalows are only on paper and bogus. Of the remaining works, only 30 percent can be accounted for. 70 percent of the budget has been inflated. Therefore, all these tenders should be canceled."
- V. L. Patil, complainant
Separate tenders worth Rs 1.05 crore have been floated for repainting the bungalows in front of the Mantralaya.
Tenders floated in the last five months
|Cost (In Rs)
|Ajit Pawar, Devagiri
|19.89 lakh
|Sudhir Mungantiwar, Parankuti
|1.50 crore
|Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Royalstone
|1.58 crore
|Gulabrao Patil, Jetwan
|1.15 crore
|Deepak Kesarkar, Ramtek
|75.42 lakh
|Tanaji Sawant, Lohgarh
|87.46 lakh
|Balasaheb Bhavan, Brahmagiri
|1.57 crore
|Atul Save, Shivgad
|1.04 crore
|Shambhuraj Desai, Pavangarh
|83.24 lakh
|Chandrakant Patil, Sinhagad
|52.37 lakh
|Rahul Narvekar, Shivgiri
|42 lakh
|Vijaykumar Gavit, Chitrakoot
|1.54 crore
|Uday Samant, Muktagiri
|1.16 crore
|Sandipan Bhumre, Ratnasindhu
|37.26 lakh
|Dilip Walse Patil, Suvarnagad
|73 lakh
|Abdul Sattar, Panhalgarh
|50 lakh
|Aditi Tatkare, Pratapgarh
|35.99 lakh
|Agradoot, Nandanvan
|50 lakh 25 thousand
|B/6
|72 lakh 75 thousand
|Minister bungalows, annual maintenance
|1.26 crore
|Water tank construction
|1.32 crore
|Furniture Materials
|33 lakh 55 thousand
Chief Secretary Bungalow, A-10, Stationery worth Rs 61,07,057 lakh
Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan has floated tenders worth Rs 75 lakh for the repair of the Raigad bungalow, while a tender of Rs 57 lakh has been floated to supply stationery to the bungalow.
On March 30, 2023, a bill of Rs 4.16 crore was presented for the work of 'Torana' bungalow. Now again on January 2, 2024, a tender worth Rs 4.64 crore has been floated.