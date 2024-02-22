Maharashtra: Renovation Drive for Ministerial Bungalows Cost Over Rs 30 Crore, Demand for Inquiry

Published: February 22, 2024

Mumbai: Many of the ministers in the Mahayuti government in the state had renovated their bungalows before settling in government bungalows. However, in the last five months, it has come to notice, that a total of Rs 30 crore has been spent on renovations.

The information was disclosed by V. L. Patil who has lodged a complaint with the secretary of the department seeking an inquiry into the matter. Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan and  Secretary Sanjay Daspute could not be reached for comment when contacted. 

"As many as 60 percent of the works taken up in the name of the minister bungalows are only on paper and bogus. Of the remaining works, only 30 percent can be accounted for. 70 percent of the budget has been inflated. Therefore, all these tenders should be canceled."

- V. L. Patil, complainant

Separate tenders worth Rs 1.05 crore have been floated for repainting the bungalows in front of the Mantralaya.

Tenders floated in the last five months

 Cost (In Rs)
Ajit Pawar, Devagiri19.89 lakh
Sudhir Mungantiwar, Parankuti1.50 crore
Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Royalstone1.58 crore
Gulabrao Patil, Jetwan1.15 crore
Deepak Kesarkar, Ramtek75.42 lakh
Tanaji Sawant, Lohgarh87.46 lakh
Balasaheb Bhavan, Brahmagiri1.57 crore
Atul Save, Shivgad1.04 crore
Shambhuraj Desai, Pavangarh 83.24 lakh
Chandrakant Patil, Sinhagad52.37 lakh
Rahul Narvekar, Shivgiri 42 lakh
Vijaykumar Gavit, Chitrakoot1.54 crore
Uday Samant, Muktagiri1.16 crore
Sandipan Bhumre, Ratnasindhu37.26 lakh
Dilip Walse Patil, Suvarnagad73 lakh
Abdul Sattar, Panhalgarh50 lakh
Aditi Tatkare, Pratapgarh35.99 lakh
Agradoot, Nandanvan50 lakh 25 thousand
B/672 lakh 75 thousand
Minister bungalows, annual maintenance 1.26 crore
Water tank construction1.32 crore
Furniture Materials33 lakh 55 thousand

Chief Secretary Bungalow, A-10,  Stationery worth Rs 61,07,057 lakh

Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan has floated tenders worth Rs 75 lakh for the repair of the Raigad bungalow, while a tender of Rs 57 lakh has been floated to supply stationery to the bungalow.

On March 30, 2023, a bill of Rs 4.16 crore was presented for the work of 'Torana' bungalow. Now again on January 2, 2024, a tender worth Rs 4.64 crore has been floated.

