Maharashtra: Renovation Drive for Ministerial Bungalows Cost Over Rs 30 Crore, Demand for Inquiry

Mumbai: Many of the ministers in the Mahayuti government in the state had renovated their bungalows before settling in government bungalows. However, in the last five months, it has come to notice, that a total of Rs 30 crore has been spent on renovations.

The information was disclosed by V. L. Patil who has lodged a complaint with the secretary of the department seeking an inquiry into the matter. Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan and Secretary Sanjay Daspute could not be reached for comment when contacted.

"As many as 60 percent of the works taken up in the name of the minister bungalows are only on paper and bogus. Of the remaining works, only 30 percent can be accounted for. 70 percent of the budget has been inflated. Therefore, all these tenders should be canceled."

- V. L. Patil, complainant

Separate tenders worth Rs 1.05 crore have been floated for repainting the bungalows in front of the Mantralaya.

Tenders floated in the last five months

Cost (In Rs) Ajit Pawar, Devagiri 19.89 lakh Sudhir Mungantiwar, Parankuti 1.50 crore Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Royalstone 1.58 crore Gulabrao Patil, Jetwan 1.15 crore Deepak Kesarkar, Ramtek 75.42 lakh Tanaji Sawant, Lohgarh 87.46 lakh Balasaheb Bhavan, Brahmagiri 1.57 crore Atul Save, Shivgad 1.04 crore Shambhuraj Desai, Pavangarh 83.24 lakh Chandrakant Patil, Sinhagad 52.37 lakh Rahul Narvekar, Shivgiri 42 lakh Vijaykumar Gavit, Chitrakoot 1.54 crore Uday Samant, Muktagiri 1.16 crore Sandipan Bhumre, Ratnasindhu 37.26 lakh Dilip Walse Patil, Suvarnagad 73 lakh Abdul Sattar, Panhalgarh 50 lakh Aditi Tatkare, Pratapgarh 35.99 lakh Agradoot, Nandanvan 50 lakh 25 thousand B/6 72 lakh 75 thousand Minister bungalows, annual maintenance 1.26 crore Water tank construction 1.32 crore Furniture Materials 33 lakh 55 thousand

Chief Secretary Bungalow, A-10, Stationery worth Rs 61,07,057 lakh

Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan has floated tenders worth Rs 75 lakh for the repair of the Raigad bungalow, while a tender of Rs 57 lakh has been floated to supply stationery to the bungalow.

On March 30, 2023, a bill of Rs 4.16 crore was presented for the work of 'Torana' bungalow. Now again on January 2, 2024, a tender worth Rs 4.64 crore has been floated.