Maharashtra reports 129 new covid cases, zero deaths

The number of covid cases in Maharashtra is showing some fluctuations. Today, 129 new patients have been added in the state while 121 patients have recovered and returned home. In the last 24 hours, there have been zero covid deaths in the state.

Zero corona-related deaths have been reported in the state today. The state's mortality rate is 1.87 per cent. Also, 77,31,588 corona patients have recovered and returned home so far in the state. As a result, the recovery rate in the state is 98.10 per cent.

The number of active corona patients in the state is 1526. The highest number of 896 active patients is in Mumbai, followed by Pune. There are currently 307 active patients in Pune. Also, 8,05,72,867 laboratory tests have been carried out in the state so far.

India on Monday reported 2,202 fresh Covid cases, a decline against the 2,487 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.