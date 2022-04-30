Maharashtra reports 155 new covid cases in last 24 hours

The number of corona patients in the Maharashtra is fluctuating. A total of 155 patients were found in the state on Saturday. The number of active patients in the state has also come down to 1000. There are currently 998 active patients in the state. Also, in the last 24 hours, no covid patient has died. In the last 24 hours, 135 patients recovered from covid.

One corona patient death has been reported in the state today. The state's mortality rate is 1.87 percent. So far 77,28,891 patients in the state have recovered from covid. As a result, the recovery rate in the state has gone up to 98.11 per cent. To date, 8,01,88,145 laboratory tests have been carried out in the state.

There are currently 998 active patients in the state. Mumbai has the highest number of active patients in the state. There are 609 active patients in Mumbai. The next active patient is in Pune. There are 223 active patients in Pune and 85 in Thane.

