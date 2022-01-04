Maharashtra reports 18,466 new Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,466 new cases of Covid-19, pushing the total tally to 67,30,494. The total death toll mounted to 1,41,573 with 20 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state are now 66,308.While the recovery rate in the state stands at 96.86 per cent, the case fatality rate is now 2.1 per cent. The capital city of Mumbai registered 10,606 infections and two deaths. The country’s financial capital now has a total of 8,16,965 cases. A day ago, it had logged 7,928 new Covid cases.

The administration has a imposed a large number of restrictions to contain the spread of the pandemic. With the city recording the highest cases in the State and the country, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar hinted at the possibility of a lockdown if the daily surge crossed the 20,000-mark.Ms. Pednekar said the city was ready to face even a “tsunami” of coronavirus cases and liquid oxygen plants, oxygen beds and jumbo care centres were ready. Pune district reported more than 1,450 cases — of which more than 1,100 were from Pune city alone — and six deaths. The district has nearly 5,000 active cases.