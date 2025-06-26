Maharashtra Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases, No Fresh Deaths

Mumbai, Maharashtra (June 26, 2025): Maharashtra recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of infections in the latest outbreak to 2,449, according to the state health department. No new deaths linked to the virus were reported.

Mumbai registered the highest number of fresh cases with seven. Pune followed with six. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar reported three cases. One case each was recorded in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Panvel, Nagpur and Navi Mumbai. Satara reported two cases while Raigad and Kolhapur districts recorded one each.

Since January 1, the state has conducted 27,963 COVID-19 tests. A total of 2,225 patients have recovered during this period, the department said in a statement.

Mumbai alone has reported 980 cases this year. Of these, 539 cases were detected in June.

The state has recorded 36 COVID-19-related deaths since January. Of the deceased, 35 patients had pre-existing medical conditions, according to the department.