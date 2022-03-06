Maharashtra reports 535 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 535 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the state Health Department said on Saturday.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the state stands at 4,038. The count of COVID-19 positive patients is now 78,68,451.

A total of 963 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the state to 77,16,674.

Ten people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent.

Today, 454 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. All these patients have been reported by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. Till date, 5,665 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

