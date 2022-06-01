Maharashtra reports 711 new COVID-19 cases
By ANI | Published: June 1, 2022 12:09 AM2022-06-01T00:09:41+5:302022-06-01T00:20:07+5:30
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 711 new COVID-19 cases, the Public Health Department said.
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 711 new COVID-19 cases, the Public Health Department said.
The active COVID-19 caseload in the state stands at 3,475.
India conducted 3,63,883 COVID tests in the last 24 hours. A total of 193.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app