Maharashtra reports 711 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 711 new COVID-19 cases, the Public Health Department said.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the state stands at 3,475.

India conducted 3,63,883 COVID tests in the last 24 hours. A total of 193.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor