Maharashtra reports 97 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, daily count less than 100 after 2 yrs

Maharashtra has seen a sharp decline in the number of daily covid patients. The number of corona patients in the state has been steadily declining over the last few days. The death toll is also falling sharply. According to the health department, only 97 new patients were registered in the state on Saturday. After two years, the number of new corona patients in the state has come down to less than one hundred. Earlier, in April 2020, the number of corona patients in the state was less than one hundred.

According to the health department, 97 new corona patients were registered in the state on Saturday. Only one patient has died. One patient was reported dead in Satara. In the last 24 hours, 251 patients in the state have recovered from covid. As a result, a total of 77,23,005 crore infected patients have recovered and returned home in the state till date. As a result, the recovery rate of patients in the state is 98.10%. The mortality rate in the state is 1.82%.