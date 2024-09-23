Maharashtra RTO Employees Launch Indefinite Strike from September 24 Over Pending Grievances

RTO (Regional Transport Office) employees across Maharashtra will launch an indefinite strike from September 24, after negotiations with the Transport Commissioner failed to resolve their long-standing grievances. Despite multiple meetings and verbal assurances over the past two years, key issues remain unaddressed. At the heart of the dispute are changes to the revenue department’s transfer policies and the handling of departmental exams, which have caused widespread dissatisfaction among employees. The union argues that these arbitrary changes, coupled with a lack of clarity, have created uncertainty and frustration across the workforce.

Union leaders, Secretary Surendra Sartape and President Prakash Patil, have been vocal about the need for a proper organizational structure and the implementation of the Kalaskar Committee’s recommendations, which aim to improve efficiency and streamline operations. However, there has been no progress on crucial issues like seniority and transfers, despite the committee's report.

"Every time we meet with the Transport Commissioner, we receive only verbal promises, but no written decisions. This latest meeting was no different," said Sartape. The union has formally notified both the State Transport Commissioner and the Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) of their decision to strike and stated they will not reconsider until their demands are addressed in writing. Their demands also include better coordination in administrative practices, particularly concerning seniority and transfer policies, which they claim have been neglected. The strike is expected to severely impact RTO services across Maharashtra, leading to delays in vehicle registrations, license issuance, and other essential services.