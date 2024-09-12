Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut Promises to Double Ladki Bahin Yojana Payout to Rs 3000 if MVA Returns to Power

Sanjay Raut, MP from the Thackeray group, raised questions about the government's Ladki Bahin Yojana while addressing concerns about inflation and unemployment. "Do beloved sisters work for just 1500 rupees? They have many more pressing issues like rising costs and their children being unemployed. Who will solve these problems? This government believes they will secure votes by paying Rs. 1500. But I urge our beloved sisters to take the money, as it is theirs—it comes from the taxes we all pay. When our government comes to power in two months, we will increase this amount to 3000 rupees," Raut declared.

Since the Chief Minister’s Ladki Bahin Yojana was announced, the opposition has been vocal in its criticism. However, they are also competing to promise increased payouts under the scheme. Recently, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, during his visit to Maharashtra, promised to raise the scheme’s amount to Rs. 2000. Sanjay Raut went a step further, vowing that if the Mahavikas Aghadi comes to power, they will increase it to Rs. 3000.

Sanjay Raut’s Visit to Marathwada and Criticism of PM Modi

During his visit to Marathwada, Raut criticized the central government while addressing a gathering of Shiv Sena office bearers in Loha, Nanded district. "You cannot respect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. You cannot preserve his reputation. The Prime Minister apologizes, asks for votes in Maharaj’s name, but whatever he touches is ruined," Raut said, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, the deadline for registration under the Chief Minister’s Ladki Bahin Yojana has been extended to September 30, providing more time for eligible women to register. Millions of women are expected to benefit from the scheme, with over one and a half crore women having already received funds directly in their bank accounts.