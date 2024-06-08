Maharashtra: Scan QR Code To Know If Your Doctor is Legit

More than 1.8 Lakh doctors are registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). Due to growing concerns about unqualified practitioners, the council is taking steps to verify the credentials of doctors. Each doctor will now have a QR code at their clinics and hospitals to confirm their legitimacy. The Maharashtra Medical Council and relevant authorities are spearheading this effort and are in the final stages of the process.

"Anyone who visits a doctor for consultation at his/her clinic can scan the QR code to verify the requisite qualification. This, in a way, will also help keep a check and prevent the practice of bogus doctors."Dr. Vinky Rughwani, an administrator at the MMC, shared with The Indian Express. He further stated, "We do receive complaints from patients who have undergone treatment and have not recovered. In the past too, measures have been taken, and now we are in the process of finalizing the new project." Previously, the MMC had also decided to issue registration certificates having individual QR codes to curb forgery or tampering in certificates.

Dr. Sandeep Yadav, Chairman of the Diagnostic Committee at the Indian Medical Association, welcomed the move, emphasizing the importance of regular meetings of committees set up to check and prevent the practice of bogus doctors at the district and municipal levels. Dr. Yadav highlighted the need for proactive strategies to prevent illegal practices like laboratories being managed by unqualified technicians. According to Dr. Sanjay Patil, state secretary of IMA’s Hospital Board of India, cases of bogus doctors are prevalent in fringe rural areas. However, awareness has been raised about the practice of bogus doctors, and there is increased vigilance in urban areas due to sustained efforts by the civic health department and the IMA.

Also Read: Mumbai Weather Update : Partly Cloudy with Light Rain and Thunderstorms Expected

Recent incidents, such as a case registered by the Pune Municipal Corporation’s health department against a man posing as a doctor and running a clinic at Karvenagar, highlight the ongoing challenges. Dr. Suryakant Deokar, assistant medical officer of health, Pune Municipal Corporation, emphasized the importance of ensuring that doctors are registered with medical councils and prescribed appropriate medicines.Dr. Amit Dravid, an infectious diseases consultant, stressed the need for sterner measures against quackery. He emphasized measures such as displaying the doctor’s registration number and degrees at the reception desk and on prescription letter pads, in addition to the QR code initiative, to check malpractice.

In response to recent incidents, the Indian Medical Association (Maharashtra) issued an advisory on safety regulations to prevent fires in hospitals. Dr. Dinesh Thakare, president of IMA Maharashtra, highlighted the importance of following safety regulations, including obtaining fire NOCs, setting up safety committees, appointing fire safety officers, and ensuring well-defined fire exits and functional fire alarm systems.