Mumbai Weather Update : Partly Cloudy with Light Rain and Thunderstorms Expected

The weather forecast for Mumbai and its suburbs on Saturday is partly cloudy with a possibility of light rain and thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is predicted to be around 29 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an increase in rainfall activity along the coasts of Karnataka and Maharashtra starting June 8, with the southwest monsoon expected to reach Mumbai between June 9 and 10.

Also Read: Bhiwandi's Transportation Woes: Damaged Bridges, Congested Roads and Maintenance Works Leave Residents Frustrated

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim until June 10. Kerala is likely to experience heavy rainfall until June 9, while Tamil Nadu and Puducherry can expect heavy downpours on June 7. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are forecasted to see rainfall on June 9 and 10.