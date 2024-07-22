Maharashtra Schools Closed Today; Holiday Declared In Nagpur Due To Heavy Rains

Following incessant rainfall in Nagpur and surrounding regions, District Collector Vipin Itankar has taken precautionary measures by declaring a holiday for all educational institutions. The decision, made late Sunday night, comes amidst concerns raised by the weather department regarding possible flooding if heavy rains persist on Monday.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to students during Saturday's heavy downpour, where many were already at schools when closures were announced, Itankar emphasized the importance of preemptive action to ensure student safety. This decision impacts schools across the entire district, including those within city limits.

In a similar vein, Bhandara District Collector Yogesh Kumbhejkar has also announced a one-day holiday for Monday, with neighboring districts of Gadchiroli and Chandrapur following suit by ordering the complete closure of educational institutes. The authorities have prioritized student safety in these measures, aiming to mitigate risks posed by the ongoing adverse weather conditions.