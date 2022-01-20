Maharashtra: Schools in state to reopen for classes 1-12th from Jan 24

The state government has decided to close schools in the state till February 15 as the number of patients in the state is increasing day by day due to the outbreak of corona. But now it has been decided to reopen the school. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad gave information in this regard. Varsha Gaikwad said that it has been decided to start schools from 1st to 12th in the state from January 24th. The state government had ordered the closure of schools till February 15 due to the rising corona outbreak. Now the school has been ordered to reopen from January 24. However, the local administration has also been given its powers. The Chief Minister has approved the proposal of the school education department, so the schools will reopen again in the state from Monday, said Varsha Gaikwad.We have also decided to open pre-primary schools (from January 24, said Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister.

Schools will start on January 24 in areas where corona cases are low. At the local level, there will be District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Tehsildars who will take decisions regarding the commencement of schools by following the rules given by the State Government.

The health of children and the safety of children remains our priority. The local situation should be monitored. The corona condition should be reviewed. We have been seeing corona infection for the last two years since we started school. Therefore, rules should be followed while starting school. Varsha Gaikwad has said that schools should be started with full care. Students will come to the school after the consent of the parents. We are taking care that no student will be deprived of education.

