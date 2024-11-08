Maharashtra: Second Tiger Spotted in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, Marking a Milestone for Conservation

Sahyadri Tiger Reserve has recorded the presence of a second tiger, bringing the total number of tigers in the area to two. This follows the first recording of a tiger, named STR-T1, in the reserve on December 17, 2023, marking the first such sighting since 2018. The tiger, which has been continuously monitored through regular patrols and camera traps, has been residing in the reserve for the entire year, indicating that the reserve provides a suitable habitat with adequate prey.

The second tiger, known as STR-T2, was identified after traveling from the Radhanagari Sanctuary, about 100 kilometers away. The tiger was tracked to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve through a natural corridor. The discovery of this second tiger is seen as a significant development for wildlife conservation in the region.

Under the leadership of Field Director Ramanujam, along with Deputy Directors Snehalata Patil (Chandoli) and Kiran Jagtap (Koyna), the success in monitoring and conserving tigers in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve has been celebrated. Their efforts are credited with ensuring the presence of these tigers in the reserve.