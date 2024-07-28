Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Urges State Government to Hold Joint Talks with Manoj Jarange, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Laxman Hake

Sharad Pawar, speaking in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday, advocated for extending reservation benefits not only to the Maratha community but also to the Lingayat, Dhangar, and Muslim communities. He emphasized the importance of addressing the demand for reservation without creating rifts between different communities. Pawar suggested that govt should have joint talks with leaders like Manoj Jarange, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Laxman Hake to find a solution. He also recommended that he should be invited for the discussions.

During his visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pawar interacted with journalists. When asked if he was behind Manoj Jarange-Patil's agitation for Maratha reservation, Pawar responded cryptically, comparing the speculation to claims that he was responsible for the Killari earthquake. He stressed the need to resolve the reservation issue within the state, particularly in 2-3 districts of Marathwada, where he had previously reconciled aggrieved parties over the renaming issue.

Regarding the economic impact of popular schemes, Pawar questioned the sustainability of the 'Ladki Bahin, Ladka Bhau' initiatives announced by the grand alliance government in the state. He recalled Narendra Modi's criticism of such schemes as 'Revadi,' suggesting that while they might sway public opinion, their long-term economic benefits were questionable.

Pawar also criticized Home Minister Amit Shah during an event on Friday, highlighting his controversial past in Gujarat. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule responded by equating criticism of Shah to criticizing the sun. When asked about this comparison, Pawar retorted, "We saw this sun in the jail of Maharashtra."

Also Read: 'Maharashtra Govt Subservient To Gujarati Leaders': Congress Chief Nana Patole Launches Sharp Attack

Pawar disagreed with Uddhav Thackeray's stance that the reservation limit should be increased to 50 percent, stating that it was Thackeray's personal position and not a consensus view. When questioned about granting the Maratha community reservation under the OBC category, Pawar declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange-Patil issued a stark warning in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He stated that the Maratha community's life hinges on reservation, whereas the ruling and opposition parties are more concerned with retaining power. Jarange-Patil warned that without reservation, the community would prevent these parties from coming to power, accusing them of deceiving the public.