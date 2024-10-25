Maharashtra Shocker: 23-Year Old Trampled to Death While Taking Selfie With Wild Elephant in Gadchiroli

A tragic event occurred near Aabapur village in the Kunghada forest, where a young electrician, Shashikant Ramchandra Satre (23) from Chamorshi, was trampled to death while trying to take a selfie with an aggressive elephant known as CME3. This incident marks the seventh fatality attributed to this particular tusker.

Satre had been engaged in electrical work when he learned of the elephant's presence in the forest. Driven by the urge to capture a selfie, he ventured approximately 600 meters into compartment 14 of the Muntur beat, only to be attacked by the animal. CME3, noted for its size and aggression, had recently migrated from Chhattisgarh and is known for its frequent interactions with local communities.

In response to this incident, Maharashtra’s Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Vivek Khandekar, stated that precautions have been communicated to nearby villages. Forest staff have been deployed in the area, and the Rapid Rescue Team is actively informing locals about safety measures regarding wild elephants. Following CME3's entry into the Chambharda village on October 21, alerts have been issued to ensure public safety.

Experts note that the tusker appears to have entered Gadchiroli to connect with a herd of 26 elephants residing in the Wadsa forest division. Monitoring teams have been established to track CME3's movements, and the forest department has opted not to disturb the elephant, given its aggressive history. Drones are being utilized for surveillance to ensure the safety of the surrounding communities.

Local residents are urged to stay vigilant and refrain from approaching the elephant, especially for photographs or videos. Announcements are being made to reinforce these safety measures, particularly as harvest season approaches and paddy crops are ready for collection.

Sagnik Sengupta, founder of the Stripes And Green Earth (SAGE) Foundation, emphasized that disturbing CME3 could lead to dangerous situations. Although the tusker's behavior has raised concerns, it should not be labeled as a problem animal, as lone tuskers often exhibit migratory patterns that increase the likelihood of conflict. CME3 has been expanding its territory, having moved from Gariyaband in Chhattisgarh to areas in Gadchiroli and Kagaznagar in Telangana.