Maharashtra Shocker: 68-Year-Old Arrested for Murder After Road Rage Fight in Igatpuri

A shocking incident was reported in Takade Khurd in Igatpuri Taluka, where a man was brutally assaulted and murdered after an argument escalated. The dispute began when the victim, Pandhari Nivritti Nadekar from Untwadi Takade Khurd, allegedly damaged a four-wheeler using an axe. Angered by this, the accused, identified as Shivram Chindu Gambhire (68), grabbed the same axe and attacked Nadekar, causing his death on the spot. The crime took place on the evening of Wednesday, December 3, right in front of the accused’s house. Ghoti Police reached the location and arrested Gambhire, later registering a murder case against him.

According to the investigation, Nadekar confronted Gambhire, asking why his wife was being taken to work in Gambhire’s field. During the heated argument, Nadekar damaged the accused’s vehicle with an axe. Enraged, Gambhire snatched the axe from Nadekar’s hands and attacked him repeatedly, resulting in his death. Based on a complaint filed by Roshan Bhaurao Nadekar, Ghoti Police registered a case of murder against Shivram Gambhire. Sub-Inspector Surekha Devre is leading the investigation, and further inquiries are underway to determine the exact sequence of events and motive behind the violent confrontation.

In another incident in Nashik, two employees of Musalgaon Gram Panchayat were injured when a nylon kite string got entangled while they were travelling on a two-wheeler. The accident took place around 10:15 AM on Thursday, December 4. One victim suffered a deep cut near the eyebrow and required twelve stitches, while the other sustained a severe hand injury. Both experienced heavy bleeding. Just a week earlier, a young man from Sinnar was also seriously injured in a similar incident. With repeated injuries reported within days, citizens have expressed anger over the continued use of dangerous nylon kite strings.

The injured employees were identified as Vicky Popat Jadhav (32) and Jayesh Khamkar (30). They were travelling from Gurewadi to Musalgaon when the nylon string suddenly wrapped around their vehicle, causing injuries. After being hurt, they immediately informed Deputy Sarpanch Sachin Shirsath, who rushed to the location with an ambulance. Both victims were taken to Dr. Chavanke Hospital in Sinnar for treatment. After receiving medical care, they were discharged and sent home. Locals have demanded strict action and enforcement against the use and sale of nylon kite strings, citing repeated accidents and rising safety concerns in the region.