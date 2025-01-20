Maharashtra Shocker: Class 10 Student Hospitalised After Harsh Punishment for Being 5 Minutes Late to School in Palghar

Disciplinary actions in schools are often intended to instill punctuality and discipline among students. While most punishments are nominal, one incident crossed the line, leading to severe consequences for a 13-year-old student. The boy, a Class 10 student from one of the Palghar school was hospitalised for three days after being forced to perform 50 squats as punishment for arriving just five minutes late to school.

The incident occurred on the morning of January 17, when the student, who resides in Palghar (Tembhode), was five minutes late. The school principal instructed him to do 50 squats as punishment. Soon after, the boy developed painful lumps in his thighs and legs, experienced severe stomach pain, and started vomiting. His condition worsened, and he was admitted to a hospital, where he remained under treatment for three days.

The boy’s parents were deeply upset by the incident, particularly since it occurred just days before his exams. On January 19, they filed a complaint at the Palghar police station, prompting the police to summon both the principal and the parents for an inquiry. During the investigation, another concerning revelation came to light. The boy’s mother informed the police that her son had been punished previously for attending school without shoes while he was menstruating. On that occasion, he was forced to run on the school field, despite his condition, causing him significant physical distress.

Although the circumstances could have led to legal action against the principal, the student requested his parents not to file a formal complaint. Consequently, no case was registered. However, the police warned the school management against imposing such harsh punishments in the future.

Principal later visited the hospitalised student to offer an apology. Speaking to the media, she stated, “We visited the hospital to meet the student, and the matter was resolved amicably. Such incidents will not happen in the school again.”