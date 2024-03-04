Maharashtra Shocker: Man Killed Parents in Solapur Over Ration Card Dispute

Solapur/Sangola: In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that a son killed his parents over a minor dispute. The police have finally cracked the double murder case of a couple in Pachhegaon Budruk (Taluka Sangola). Investigations have revealed that it was the son who strangled his parents to death over a family dispute for not giving him the family's ration card. Police registered a case of murder against his son Santosh Bhimrao Kumbhar and arrested him late on Sunday night, police inspector Bhimrao Khandale said.

According to the police, Santosh needed the family's ration card to get his daughter's caste certificate. He had been asking his parents for ration cards for the last 8-10 days. But he was angry with them for not giving it to him. Meanwhile, around 7 pm on February 29, a procession was going on in the village with the sound of DJs. Taking this opportunity, Santosh went to his father's house and asked his mother Sushila, who was having tea, for the ration card. As soon as she told him she couldn't find it, he started searching the box. When his mother began to resist him, he angrily took his mother to the terrace, strangled her, dragged her back down the stairs, and strangled her with a nylon rope. Meanwhile, when his father Bhimrao resisted, he also strangled him to death and pierced him with an iron rod.

Because of the loud sound of the procession, the victims' screams could not be heard. The accused confessed to joining the procession after washing his hands of blood and ensuring that both of his parents were dead.

The case was investiagted by Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardeshpande, Additional Superintendent of Police Pritam Yavalkar, Mangalwedha Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vikrant Gaikwad, Solapur Local Crime Branch Police Inspector Suresh Nimbalkar, Police Inspector Bhimrao Khandale, Assistant Police Inspector Shashikant Shelke, Khaja Mujawar, Narayan Golekar, Akshay Dalvi, Ganesh Kulkarni.