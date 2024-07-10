Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Kills Four-Month-Old Baby and Herself Over Husband Prioritising Friends in Dahanu

A tribal woman allegedly strangled her four-month-old daughter before taking her own life by hanging herself in their home in Maharashtra's Dahanu, located in the Palghar district, on Monday, July 9.

According to a TOI report, Manisha Shisne was upset with her husband Jayesh for not taking her on an outing. The incident came to light when Jayesh, who had been out with friends, returned home to find Manisha hanging from the ceiling and their daughter Anushree lying motionless on the floor.

Jayesh, who works as a labourer on a fishing boat, is usually out at sea for extended periods but is currently at home due to the ban on fishing during the monsoon.

Kasa police reported that the couple had argued on Sunday about Jayesh’s intention to spend time with friends. It is believed that on Monday, when Jayesh left again to meet his friends despite Manisha dissuading him, she killed the infant and then herself.