Maharashtra Signs Major MOUs in Field of Pumped Storage Scheme, To Create 90,000 Jobs

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) in the field of the Pumped Storage Scheme (PSP) and other clean energy initiatives on Thursday, September 27, during a media press conference in Mumbai.

The Deputy CM said that the state will generate 15,000 megawatts of electricity through these initiatives, with an investment of approximately Rs 82,000 crores expected to create around 18,000 jobs. He explained the importance of clean energy, stating that the signed MOUs aim to generate 56,000 megawatts of electricity through various sources, including floating solar, wind energy, and green hydrogen.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says "An important MOU has been signed today in the field of PSP (Pumped Storage Scheme). 15,000 megawatts of electricity will be generated and an investment of Rs 82,000 crores will be made and about Rs 18,000 people will… pic.twitter.com/NwkrDMgkkJ — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2024

"Today, we have signed three different types of MOUs that will collectively lead to an investment of about Rs 2.93 lakh crores and provide employment to around 90,000 people," Fadnavis said. He further highlighted that these projects align with the government's vision to ensure that by 2030, 50% of the energy consumed in Maharashtra will come from clean sources.

"This is an important step in that direction," he added, emphasizing that the focus on renewable energy is crucial for addressing environmental challenges and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.