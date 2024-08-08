Maharashtra: Snake Rescuer Sunil Nagpure Dies After Cobra Bite in Gondia; Video Surfaces

A 44-year-old snake rescuer from Maharashtra died on Wednesday, August 7, after being bitten by a huge cobra during a rescue operation in Gondia district. The deceased, identified as Sunil Nagpure, was known for capturing snakes and releasing them into the forest.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday when Nagpure went to rescue a cobra that had been sighted in a house in the Karanja area of Gondia district. According to reports, Nagpure arrived at the scene after receiving information about the reptile. While he was attempting to place the snake into a bag, it bit him on the hand. He was rushed to the district hospital, but he succumbed to the venom during treatment.

A video of Nagpure catching the cobra has gone viral on the internet. In the 1-minute clip, Nagpure can be seen using snake-catching sticks to secure the reptile before grabbing its head with his hand, without wearing any safety gloves. As he was placing the cobra into a safety bag, the snake suddenly turned violent and bit him on his right hand.