Thane: Sand Boa Snake Hiding Inside Scooter Engine in Dombivli, Rescued (Watch Video)

During the monsoon season, many snakes stray into human habitats as their burrows get flooded. Seeking dry and safe places, one such snake known as SANDBOA ended up inside a scooter's engine in Dombivli west. The scooter's owner noticed the movement and immediately called the Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS ) organisation.

PAWS volunteer Rishikesh Surse rushed to the scene, safely extracted the snake from the scooter, and saved its life. The snake was then released back into its natural habitat.

The snake measures about 1 foot in length and is known for its docile nature. It is commonly found in the Thane district and poses no threat to humans, according to Nilesh Bhanage of PAWS.

Every year, PAWS helps hundreds of distressed wildlife. Over the past 24 years, the organization has relocated thousands of wild animals. For assistance, call their helpline at 9820161114.