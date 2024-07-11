Snake in Uttar Pradesh Police Station: Cobra Found Inside Jail in Ghaziabad; Video Goes Viral

A long cobra snake caused chaos at the Ghaziabad police station in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, July 11, after it was spotted in the lockup. A sweeper discovered the reptile in a corner of the abandoned lockup. However, no detainees were present in the lockup at the time of the incident, averting any potential danger.

According to the report, the forest department team reached the police station after receiving the call and rescued the poisonous snake. A video of the snake sitting quietly has surfaced on social media websites.

Snake in UP Police Station

In a viral video, the Cobra is seen sitting near a pile of disposal tea glasses. Chaos can be heard in the clip as people shout, "Cobra hai."