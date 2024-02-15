Maharashtra Speaker Delivers Blow to Sharad Pawar: Ajit Pawar Faction Declared 'Real NCP'

The Election Commission recently ruled in favor of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), granting them the party's name and symbol. Today, amid much anticipation, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar delivered his verdict on the disqualification of MLAs from both factions.

Among the 53 NCP MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly, the Ajit Pawar-led faction commands a majority with 41 members, while the faction led by his uncle, Sharad Pawar, garners support from 12 MLAs.

Speaker Narwekar's decision:

Before announcing the disqualification verdict, Narwekar declared the Ajit Pawar faction as the original NCP based on the majority support of 41 MLAs.

He cited the NCP party constitution and the strength of the majority in the legislature as the basis for his decision.

Narwekar also noted that the Sharad Pawar faction did not have a majority in the national executive committee of the party.

A factional dispute between the two leaders emerged in July 2023 when Ajit Pawar rebelled against Sharad Pawar and aligned with the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, leading to a division within the NCP.