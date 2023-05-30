Maharashtra SSC class 10 results likely to be declared soon, check details here

Following the announcement of the Maharashtra Board Class 12 results, students of Class 10 are anxiously awaiting their own results. However, there is an important update regarding the Class 10 results. It is anticipated that the results will be declared during the first week of June, specifically between June 1 and 5. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has made the Class 10 results available on the official website. Additionally, students can also access their results via SMS and DigiLocker.

The Maharashtra Board conducted the Class 10 examinations from March 2, 2023, to March 25, 2023. A significant number of students, totalling 15,77,256, from various districts of the state participated in these exams. Among them were 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls. The examinations took place at 5,033 centres located throughout Maharashtra.