Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 Date: Officials share June dates for 10th 12th results

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has informed that the result of class 12th (HSC Result) will be declared till 10th June and the result of class 10th (SSC Result) will be announced till 20th June. The paper examination of 10th and 12th board examinations is almost complete. Now the work of preparing the results of 10th and 12th examinations is in progress. Therefore, the Board will announce the results of Class XII examination by 10th June and the results of Class X will be announced by 20th June, informed the Board of Education.

Students and parents were worried that the results would be delayed due to the boycott of teachers' paper examinations. However, the board has said that the results of both the exams will be released in June. There is a standard procedure for announcing the result 60 days after the last paper of the examination. But this time the Class XII examination was started fifteen days late. Therefore, the results of class XII will be announced by June 10, the board has said. Also, it is doubtful that the result of class X will be declared 10 days after the result of class XII. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 are usually declared by 1 pm on the MSBSHSE 10th 12th result date. This year, the SSC exams were held from March 15 to April 4, 2022 and HSC exams from March 4 to 30, 2022.