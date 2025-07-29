Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025 Declared: Here's How to Check Scores Online

The SSC and HSC supplementary results 2025 were announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at 1 pm on July 29. The result link is active from 1 pm on the official website of the board. The supplementary exams were held in June and July. The class 12 exams began on June 24 and ended on July 16. Class 10 exams were held from June 24 to July 8. Results from the Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur, and Ratnagiri divisional boards are now available. Here’s how you can check the results online:

Visit the official website and log in using your seat number and your mother’s name.

The portals to check results of class 10 and class 12 are https://sscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in/ and https://hscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in/

The marksheets are also available at:

mahahsscboard.in

sscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

hscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

How to download marksheets?

Visit the official website of the Maharashtra board.

Click on the link for the SSC/HSC June 2025 Examination Result.

Enter your seat number and mother's name to sign in.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the download option and save the marksheet.

It is recommended that students carefully review all the information on their marksheet and contact the board if they find any inconsistencies.