Maharashtra SSC, HSC timetable 2024: Exam dates for Class X and XII released

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the dates of the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exams 2024 on the board official website i.e. mahahsscboard.in.The Maharashtra SSC exams 2024 will be held from 1 March to 24 March. The board will conduct the SSC exams 2024 from 21 February to 19 March. Apart from the dates of the exams, MSBSHSE has also announced the tentative time table of the Maharashtra SSC exams 2024 and HSC exams 2024.

As per the tentative time table, both the exams SSC and HSC exams will be held in two shifts i.e. from 11 am to 2 pm and 3pm to 6 pm or 3-5 pm depending on the subjects. As per reports, the exams will be held at the nine divisional boards which is Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Konkan, Amravati, Latur.