Maharashtra: ST Bus Conductors Unable to Operate Android Ticket Machines, Passengers Asked to Pay by Cash

Mumbai: In the age of online payments, 14,000 to 15,000 conductors out of 34,000 of State Transport Corporation are not able to operate Android electric ticket machines. Passengers are being urged to buy tickets by paying cash. Older conductors are finding it especially difficult to navigate through the system. As a solution, the focus is on training them, the ST Corporation said.

Also Read | BMC Replaces Coastal Road Tunnel Signboard Amid Controversy Over 'Undersea' Claim

ST Corporation prefers digital payments. Accordingly, Android electric ticket machines were provided to 34,000 conductors across the state. This is making it easier for passengers to book tickets online. 50 to 55 lakh passengers travel by ST every day. In comparison, the number of passengers booking tickets through UPI payments is low. At present, only 5,000 to 6,000 passengers are issuing tickets through UPI payments every day. However, commuters complain that most conductors are still unable to operate Android electric ticketing machines properly. Many conductors insist on passengers buying tickets in cash. This is because they have not received proper training to issue tickets on UPI payments in the machine.

Direct money deposited in the bank

The ST gets a revenue of Rs 4-5 crore from passenger traffic. Through the new digital UPI payment, the amount gets deposited directly into the bank account of the ST.

QR codes

For UPI payments like Phone Pe, and Google Pay, passengers can pay a small amount of ticket money digitally through the QR code on the Android ticket machine owned by the conductor.

Amount received from online payment