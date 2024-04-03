Maharashtra: Star Air Plans to Connect Nagpur to Nanded with New Flight Route

In a recent development, Mihan India Limited confirmed the allocation of timing slots for flights from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur to Nanded. The proposal, initially presented by MIL to the Slot Coordination Committee in Delhi, has garnered significant attention.

While the commencement of flights was initially slated for April 1, the concerned airline has decided to postpone the launch for the time being. This announcement follows the successful launch of the RCS flight from Nagpur to Belagavi two years ago, marking the city's foray into air travel. Discussions about introducing Nagpur to Nanded flights have been ongoing, echoing the city's growing importance as an aviation hub.



Star Air, renowned for its regional connectivity, had previously initiated flights from Nagpur to Belagavi, operating twice a week on Saturdays and Tuesdays since April 2023. Subsequently, they expanded their services to include a route to Kishangarh from Nagpur in September 2023. Despite schedule modifications, flights from Nagpur to Kishangarh and Belagavi remain popular options for Travellers.

With an exclusive fleet of Embraer 145 aircraft boasting a passenger capacity of 76 seats, Star Air operates under the RCS scheme, ensuring affordable ticket prices ranging from 3000 to 25000. The potential launch of the Nagpur-Nanded route signifies a significant milestone, facilitating the first flight connection between Marathwada and Bidar.

Star Air's expansive network currently spans 22 destinations, including key cities like Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Reports suggest plans for fleet expansion with the addition of two or three new aircraft, a move anticipated to pave the way for the much-anticipated Nagpur-Nanded flight route.