Maharashtra State Cabinet Approves Gratuity Limit Increase to Rs 20 Lakh

With the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly elections set to take effect soon, the state government has swiftly enacted several decisions. During a cabinet meeting on Monday, the government approved measures to provide relief to both retired and serving state employees. Notably, the gratuity limit has been increased from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, responding to demands for an adjustment in line with central government recommendations, which suggested raising it to Rs 25 lakh. This change will primarily benefit government officials, as gratuity was previously capped at Rs 14 lakh.

One-Time Option for Zilla Parishad Employees

Zilla Parishad employees who joined on or after November 1, 2005, will have a one-time option to adopt the provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Service Pension Rules, 1982, and the Maharashtra Civil Service (Depreciation of Pension) Rules, 1984, along with the General Provident Fund and Ancillary Rules. This decision aligns with the government's directive issued on February 2, 2024, and affects a total of 10,693 employees.

Other Decisions Made by the State Government

The state government has established a Selection Committee for recruitment to positions in Ayurveda and Unani colleges. Additionally, the number of members on The Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Committee in Mumbai has been increased to 15, with the tenure of management committee members extended from three to five years.

Also Read| Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting: 38 Decisions Taken, Including Teacher Jobs and 10% Salary Hike for Kotwals.

Furthermore, the government has revised the policy for military schools, appointing a retired army officer as the principal. These schools will follow a CBSE syllabus similar to that of Satara Military School, with an annual fee of Rs 50,000 for students.

Creation of Posts for Special Teachers in the State

In compliance with a directive from the Supreme Court, the state government has approved the creation of posts for special teachers. Current special educators will be adjusted to fill the vacant teaching positions, while a recruitment process will be initiated for the remaining posts. A total of 4,860 posts will be reserved for special teachers at each center level. This initiative will accommodate 2,984 teachers, including 2,572 special teachers under the Samagra Shiksha Inclusive Education Initiative, 358 teachers for the Disability Inclusive Education Scheme (Secondary Level), and 54 posts for the Disabled Integrated Education Scheme (Primary Level).