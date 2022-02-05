Maharashtra state new policy for women to be announced on 8th March

The new women's policy of the state government will be announced on March 8, International Women's Day. A state level task force will be set up under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to implement the new policy. A public hearing on the 85-page women's policy will be held next week, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur told Lokmat. The policy will cover how many days it will take to implement the provisions of the women's policy, what will be the short, medium and long term measures and which department of the state government will be responsible for their implementation.

The women's policy also considers the welfare of LGBTQs (third parties, lesbians, etc.) and prostitutes. Our department has drafted a new comprehensive women's policy. A public hearing will be held on it from next week. - Yashomati Thakur, Minister for Women and Child Welfare

- Safe night shelters for women.

- To end water problems in drought and remote areas. _ Municipal Corporation, Municipalities

- Reservation for women in standing committees.

- Public transport will be women friendly design.

- There will be toilets for women at public parking lots, ramps, railings, changing rooms, escalators, sanitary pad vending machines, emergency medical services, as well as panic button services for help.

- Women's toilets will be constructed on National Highways, State Highways and other major roads at every 25 km

- Preference for women when issuing licenses for autos, taxis, heavy vehicles.

- Government's view on whether women get inheritance rights or not.

- Women will be given shared ownership rights when buying flats and houses.

- Preference will be given to lease lands to women.

- Concession in stamp duty if the house is built in the name of women.