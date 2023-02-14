Maharashtra State Primary Teacher Association convention to be held from Feb 15

The state-level convention of the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Association will be held in Ratnagiri from February 15 to 17. The state government has sanctioned three days' special leave for teachers from February 15 to 17 for the session. It has since been informed by the teachers' association that schools in the state will remain closed for five consecutive days as Saturday and Sunday holidays have been added.

The session will discuss several important demands, including the recruitment of Shikshan Sevak, Principal and Head of Centre Promotion Old Pension Scheme, Pay error in the 7th Pay Commission, increased opportunities for transfer of teachers in old difficult areas, unconditional house rent allowance, and the classification of schools with teachers within the municipal limits.

The Maharashtra State Primary Teachers' Association is the largest teachers' association in the state. Under the leadership of Sambhajirao Thorat, the organisation has more than 2 lakh members across the state. Schools in the state will remain closed as a majority of the teachers will be present during the state convention of the teachers' association.

The annual convention of the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers' Association and the Education Council will be held on February 17 at the Champak Ground in Ratnagiri. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Shambhuraj Desai, and many others from the state cabinet will be present for the event.