Maharashtra: Supriya Sule Targets State Govt Over Rapid GR Announcements

With just a few days left for the model code of conduct to come into force, the Mantralaya is in the process of making rapid decisions. In the last five days, 730 government resolutions have been issued. Sharad Pawar MP Supriya Sule has targeted the state government over this. "The state government has worked out a bizarre deal. The state government's GRs are far too many. I don't know how much it will be implemented. People will not benefit from this," Supriya Sule said.

The atmosphere of the Lok Sabha elections is heating up and political parties have decided to fund several schemes or development works in the constituencies of ruling MLAs. However, his government decision has not been issued. There is no actual funding until a government order is issued. Therefore, there is a rush to issue such pending government decisions.

Highest GRs from the revenue and forest department

The revenue and forest department has the highest number of government decisions at 75. The water supply and sanitation department is second with 62 decisions. Other backward Bahujan Welfare Department 56, Agricultural Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development 49, Cooperative Marketing 26, General Administration Department 22, Urban Development 23, tourism 44, education 48, Water Resources 32, women and Child Development 21, housing 2, environment 20, social justice 22, planning 6, minority development 39, industry, energy 16, Water conservation 9, rural development 10, tribal development 12 and some other departments have been announced.

