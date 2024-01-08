Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment Mired in Confusion as Merit List Raises New Concerns

The already controversial Talathi recruitment exam in Maharashtra has been thrown into further disarray following the release of the first merit list. Allegations of widespread irregularities have surfaced, with discrepancies emerging in candidate scores and names of those involved in cheating appearing on the list. This raises concerns about potential injustice for the state's eight lakh aspiring Talathis.

Over 11.5 lakh candidates applied for the exam, of which 8,64,960 took it. The Competitive Examination Coordination Committee (CECC) raised alarm bells about rampant malpractice. Recent discoveries by the police substantiate these concerns. Their chargesheet reveals that the exam paper was leaked from the Nagpur center, confirmed by the arrest of Raju Bhimrao Nagre at the Sambhajinagar center for supplying answers to candidates.

Adding to the turmoil, the merit list, released on January 5th, includes a candidate from Chandrapur who scored an identical 54 marks in both the Talathi and Forest Guard recruitment exams. This raises eyebrows and reinforces suspicions of foul play. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured a fair investigation and potential cancellation of the exam if concrete evidence of malpractice is presented. He stated, "An inquiry will be conducted and the examination will be cancelled if the evidence is correct. Action will also be taken against the culprits."