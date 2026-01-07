Maharashtra: Teachers’ Salary Standoff Ends, Education Officials to Sign Pay Bills Within Two Days

Education department officials have decided to sign teachers’ salary bills within the next two days, finally clearing the way for the release of long-pending salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff, reported Maharashtra Times. The delay had triggered strong resentment among teachers’ unions, which had warned of protests over the refusal to approve pay documents. Following assurances from the government that a meeting would be held with the officers’ association, officials agreed to resume signing the bills, reported Maharashtra Times. As a result, salary processing that had remained stalled for weeks is now expected to move forward smoothly, bringing much-needed financial relief to thousands of employees across the state.

Since last year, a Special Investigation Team has been probing cases related to fake approvals and bogus Shalarth IDs across Maharashtra. The investigation has exposed several irregularities, prompting authorities to extend the inquiry for several more months, reported Maharashtra Times. Multiple officials have been arrested, while others have been suspended during the probe. In some instances, officers faced action merely for signing salary bills during this period. The Maharashtra Education Service Gazetted Officers’ Association alleged that innocent officials were being penalized without proper verification, leading to fear and unrest within the department.

The situation escalated in December after an officer from Yavatmal was arrested for signing salary bills, prompting many officials to boycott approvals altogether. Education officers claimed they were acting under instructions from the SIT while withholding signatures. However, teachers’ and non-teaching staff unions strongly opposed this stand, accusing officials of harassing employees unnecessarily. Union leaders adopted an aggressive posture, warning that if staff continued to suffer due to withheld salaries, officers would not be allowed to function peacefully in their offices, further intensifying tensions across the state.

Considering the seriousness of the issue and the financial hardship faced by lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff, officials have now decided to resume signing salary bills. Once approvals are completed within the next two days, salaries are expected to be credited directly to employees’ bank accounts. The state government has also responded positively to the officers’ association’s demand for dialogue and has assured that a meeting will be held soon. Officials stated that this discussion is expected to address concerns related to the ongoing investigation and prevent similar disruptions in the future.