Maharashtra: Team of experts help residents of 6 Dombivali buildings after slabs loosened and developed cracks

A team of the Thane Disaster Response Force and the Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell arrived in Dombivali in the district to help 250 families who were evacuated on Sunday after slabs loosened and pillars developed cracks in six buildings.

The team helped these residents remove their belongings from their flats under expert supervision and with utmost care to avoid any untoward incident, RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said.

The six buildings, each of which is a ground-plus-seven structure with 40 flats, in Nilje were built in 1999, he said. The F Wing of the complex will be pulled down as it has developed major cracks and was dangerous for inhabitation, local officials said.

Many residents, who have been left on their own to fend for alternate accommodation, had protested on Sunday, they added. F Wing will be razed first and then E Wing. The decision on the other wings will be taken in due course by experts. The TDRF and RDMC teams will be stationed at the site till the demolition work is complete, he added.

Residents at the site said the chain of events had left them distressed as they had invested hard-earned money to buy flats, and the disruption comes at a time when children are having HSC and SSC exams.