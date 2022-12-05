Maharashtra: Teen boy arrested for allegedly raping 5-year-old girl in Palghar

A teen boy has been arrested in Palghar district in Maharashtra for allegedly raping his 5-year old neighbor. The accused, from Vanjarwada, took the girl to his house at around 2:30pm on Sunday and raped her, after which he threatened to kill her if she revealed the ordeal to anyone, the Boisar police station official said.

According to a report of PTI, after she confided in her mother, the latter filed a complaint. The 19-year-old boy has been charged with rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act provisions, the official said.