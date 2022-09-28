Maharashtra: Three killed, 8 injured in explosion in boiler explosion in Vasai
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 28, 2022 05:04 PM 2022-09-28T17:04:56+5:30 2022-09-28T17:06:28+5:30
At least three workers were killed and eight others received severe burns on Wednesday when a hydrogen gas cylinder exploded and triggered fire in an industrial unit at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said. The incident occurred at around 3 PM in the electrical equipment manufacturing company located in Chandarpada area. The incident took place due to hydrogen cylinder explosion. Huge smoke of fire was seen on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Vasai.