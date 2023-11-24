Maharashtra to conduct caste survey soon

The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission has decided to carry out a comprehensive survey of all castes in the State to ensure fool-proof implementation of reservation to Marathas.

Through this survey, the social, economic and educational backwardness of all castes will be examined and recorded by the commission on a total of 20 criteria in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

It may take the commission two to three months to complete this exercise.

For this, over one lakh government employees and officers will be given the responsibility to conduct the survey which is likely to start in the next 10 to 12 days.

The official sources said the criteria for social reservation in Maharashtra will be determined on the basis of the commission's report.

In May 2021, the SC struck down the Maratha quota after which the State govt decided to file a curative plea and a panel was formed for a detailed survey of the 'backwardness' of Marathas.

“We have chalked out a strategy to conduct the survey in a way that there will be no injustice to anyone. This survey will start in the next 10-12 days. For this, talks are going on with Tata Institute of Social Sciences and Gokhale Institute. Geo tagging will be used for the survey so that wrong information is not recorded. Said Balaji Sagar Killarikar, Member, Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission.