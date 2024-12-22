Maharashtra To Crack Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Saturday that the state has begun taking strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. He confirmed that the government is in the process of deporting them.

Speaking to the media at Vidhan Bhavan after the conclusion of the winter session of the state legislature, Fadnavis emphasized, “The state government is determined to take action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Mumbai. We have already initiated the process, and they will be deported.”Fadnavis also addressed the demand to bring religious places of communities other than Hindus under state control, stating that the government would examine the issue.

Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra announced the portfolio allocation among ministers on Saturday, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis retaining the crucial home ministry. Fadnavis will also handle the Energy (excluding renewable energy), Law and Judiciary, General Administration, and Information and Publicity departments.

Shiv Sena leader and deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been allocated the Urban Development, Housing, and Public Works (Public Enterprises) departments. Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party chief and Fadnavis’ second deputy, will continue to handle the Finance and Planning department, along with the State Excise department.