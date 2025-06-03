Maharashtra to Introduce Basic Military Training for Students from Class 1

In a significant move aimed at fostering patriotism, discipline, and physical fitness among young students, the Maharashtra government has announced that basic military training will be imparted to school children starting from Class 1. The initiative, revealed by State School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, is designed to instill a love for the nation while encouraging regular physical exercise and disciplined habits. “A decision has been taken to provide basic level military training to students from Class 1. This will help inculcate love for the country, encourage habits like doing physical exercise regularly, and develop discipline that will benefit the students,” Minister Bhuse said.

The proposal has received positive support from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reflecting the government’s commitment to holistic development of students through innovative programs. To successfully implement this training, the government plans to engage 2.5 lakh retired soldiers along with sports teachers, members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and Scouts and Guides. These experienced personnel will be instrumental in delivering effective and structured military training to the young pupils. This initiative not only aims to promote patriotism and discipline but also hopes to encourage a healthier lifestyle among students from an early age, laying a strong foundation for their overall development.



