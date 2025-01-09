Maharashtra to Introduce Faceless House and Land Registration System: Citizens Can Now Register Documents from Home; Check Details

The Maharashtra state government will implement the 'One State, One Registration' initiative, enabling citizens to register at any secondary registrar's office, regardless of their location within the state. Additionally, the Chief Minister announced plans to introduce a faceless system for the registration of certain revenue-related documents, allowing citizens to complete the process from the comfort of their homes.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the revenue department's 100-day action plan during a meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House. The meeting was attended by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister of State for Revenue Yogesh Kadam, and Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik.

Fadnavis announced that e-counting based on GIS technology would be implemented across the state for accurate land calculation. In the first phase, land certification centres will be established in 30 offices, offering citizens comprehensive land records services similar to passport offices.

PM Modi has announced a ownership scheme aimed at providing land ownership cards to individuals residing on ancestral land in rural areas. As part of the initiative, GIS-based surveys of village properties will be conducted using drones, along with comprehensive village land measurement. Additionally, identity numbers will be created for farmers registered under the PM-Kisan scheme.

The Revenue Department has outlined key initiatives to be undertaken in the next 100 days:

Citizens will soon be able to register at any secondary registrar's office across the state under the 'One State, One Registration' initiative.

A faceless system will be introduced to allow registration of certain revenue-related documents from home.

GIS-based e-calculation will be implemented for precise land measurement.

Land Certification Centres will be established in 30 offices during the first phase, offering comprehensive services akin to passport offices.

Additionally, PM Modi announced the Swamitva Yojana, a flagship scheme for rural residents to receive property cards for their ancestral land: