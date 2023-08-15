"Maharashtra to play major role in achieving PM Modi's 5 trillion dollar economy goal", says Fadnavis

Speaking on Independence Day in Nagpur, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the government is tirelessly focused on serving every segment of society, aiming to contribute significantly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 5 trillion dollar economy for India. Fadnavis expressed confidence that Maharashtra will play a substantial role, representing a "1 trillion dollar" share in this ambitious economic aspiration.

"The Maharashtra government is working 24×7 for all sections of the society, he said. The government will work to transform the lives of people. Maharashtra will have a share of 1 trillion dollars in the 5 trillion dollar economy dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also referred to a Deutsche Bank report that highlighted Maharashtra as having the most robust economy in the country. The deputy CM emphasized that Maharashtra's economy will not only be resilient but also inclusive, benefitting all segments of society. He also commended the Maharashtra Police, particularly the Gadchiroli police force, for being awarded 32 gallantry medals.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters, Fadnavis praised PM Modi for uniting all sections of society and applauded the Centre's initiatives such as the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaigns.