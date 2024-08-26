Maharashtra Traders' Bandh on August 27: CM Shinde Assures Support for Traders' Demands

The Maharashtra State Traders Action Committee, spearheaded by the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, has announced a statewide trade bandh in Maharashtra on August 27 (Tuesday) to advocate for traders' various demands. On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde engaged in talks with Lalit Gandhi, president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the head of the action committee, assuring him that the state government is receptive to the traders' demands. The course of action that the Trade Action Committee will take during tomorrow's shutdown remains to be seen.

The Maharashtra State Traders Action Committee has called for a statewide bandh on Tuesday to press for various demands, including the abolition of cess. As a result, markets and trading yards across the state will remain closed, disrupting day-to-day services. In response, the state government has initiated discussions with trade representatives to address the situation.

"A high-level meeting of traders is currently underway, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai," said Lalit Gandhi. "After the meeting concludes, the office-bearers of the action committee will convene to discuss and announce the next course of action for tomorrow's bandh."

