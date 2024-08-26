Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Accused Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody by Kalyan Court

The Kalyan court in Maharashtra has sent the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case to 14 days of judicial custody on Monday, August 26. Akshay Shinde, the main accused, was placed in police custody until August 24. After this period, he was brought back to court, where the judge ordered an extension of his detention. Shinde has now been remanded to judicial custody until September 9.

Shinde is accused of sexually assaulting two minor school girl students in Badlapur of Thane district. Following his arrest, he was first presented in a welfare court and then in the Kalyan Court, where his police custody was extended. Court comprising Judge VA Patravale held the hearing and now, after the end of his police custody, Shinde has been placed in judicial custody.

Along with Akshay Shinde, the president, principal, and secretary of the school have also been arrested in the case. The police had requested judicial custody for Shinde and sought to extend the POCSO Act. A case has been registered against the school's principal, president, and secretary.